USF Bulls Facing Quick Turnaround After Loss

The Bulls suffered their first loss of the season to Temple Last Saturday night 17-13! Now, there's no time to dwell on it and Jim Lighthall breaks down what went wrong and how the team can bounce back..
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The Bulls suffered their first loss of the season to Temple Last Saturday night 17-13! Now, there's no time to dwell on it and Jim Lighthall breaks down what went wrong and how the team can bounce back..
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