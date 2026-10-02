USF Bulls Football Go 4-0

USF Bulls Athletic Director, Rob Higgins, joins us to talk about the team's promising start and the upcoming game this weekend,
USF Bulls (4-0)
vs,
Temple Owls (1-3)
Saturday at 7:30pm
Raymond James Stadium
Tickets at gousfbulls.com
USF Bulls Athletic Director, Rob Higgins, joins us to talk about the team's promising start and the upcoming game this weekend,
USF Bulls (4-0)
vs,
Temple Owls (1-3)
Saturday at 7:30pm
Raymond James Stadium
Tickets at gousfbulls.com
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