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USF Bulls Football Go 4-0

We talk about the Bulls upcoming game against Temple.
Bulls Breakdown | Morning Blend
Posted

USF Bulls Athletic Director, Rob Higgins, joins us to talk about the team's promising start and the upcoming game this weekend,

USF Bulls (4-0)
vs,
Temple Owls (1-3)

Saturday at 7:30pm
Raymond James Stadium

Tickets at gousfbulls.com

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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