Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

USF Marketing Professor Explains the Enduring Pumpkin Spice Craze

USF marketing professor Carol Osborne explains the enduring pumpkin spice craze, from why consumers love it to its endless product extensions and lasting seasonal appeal.
Pumpkin Spice Craze | Morning Blend
Posted
and last updated

USF marketing professor Carol Osborne explains the enduring pumpkin spice craze, from why consumers love it to its endless product extensions and lasting seasonal appeal.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com