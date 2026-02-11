Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas from TheBuzzOnGifts.com

Ashley Jacobs from TheBuzzOnGifts.com shares fantastic Valentine’s Day gift ideas you won’t want to miss, perfect for surprising someone special.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Everything Branding

For more information on all products discussed, check out:

  • Kuula
    • Price: Starting at $34
    • Website: ShopKuula.com
    • DEAL: Use code LOVE20 for 20% off the entire site
  • We Are Chimmi
  • Sherak Skin
    • Price: The System starts at $475, with individual products starting at $78
    • Website: SherakSkin.com
    • DEAL: Use code ABC30 to get 30% off the Full System + receive the Sherak Essential Kit, which includes a gua sha, headband, & face cloth!
  • Dixie Grace’s Boiled Peanuts
  • Silverlyne - Base Layers
  • Energy Rocks
    • Price: $13.99 for 6 packets
    • Website: EnergyRocks.store + available on Amazon
    • DEAL: ABC15OFF
  • Three Peaks Organic Manuka Honey
    • Price: Starting at $34.99
    • Website: ThreePeaksNZ.com + coming to Amazon
    • DEAL: ABC15 for 15% OFF
  • KEYSOCKS
    • Website: KeySocks.com + available on Amazon
    • DEAL: ABC20 for 20% OFF
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

