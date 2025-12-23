Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Very LAST-MINUTE Gift Ideas

We chat about some last minute gifts.
If you’re still scrambling for gifts — don’t stress! Lifestyle expert Mickey Williams is here with very last-minute holiday ideas, from overnight Amazon lifesavers to “worth-the-wait” gifts that feel intentional even if you shop late. Whether you’re gifting beauty, self-care, or something celebratory, she’s got something for everyone… even the Christmas Eve shoppers.

Featured Suggestions:

Hampton Water Bubbly
$29.99 at Wine.com

iUNIK Beta-Glucan Hydration Serum & 3x Barrier Moisturizing Cream Set [amazon.com]
PRICE: starting at $37.99
SHOP: @amazon.com [amazon.com]

KilgourMD The System [kilgourmd.com]
PRICE: $150 or $127.50 with subscription
SHOP: @kilgourmd.com [kilgourmd.com]

Holler and Glow Gift Sets [walmart.com]
PRICE: $3.00- $15.00
SHOP: @walmart [walmart.com]

