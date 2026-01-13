Vinca - Personalized Comfort for Every Home

Personalized Comfort for Every Home Vinca delivers smooth power recline up to 135°, with adjustable headrest and lumbar support that allow you to personalize comfort for reading, watching TV, or snipping morning coffee. The gentle gliding motion and swivel base, supported by a solid FSC-certified wood base, provides stable, effortless movement for daily use.

Nursing-Friendly Design for Feeding & Soothing Designed for real caregiving moments, Vinca features outward-turned armrests that provide extra arm support during breastfeeding or holding a baby, helping reduce strain during longer sessions. Upholstered in premium genuine leather with supportive cushioning, it offers a refined, easy-to-clean surface that’s ideal for everyday nursery use.

Smart Convenience & Reliable Safety From late-night feedings to everyday lounging, Vinca keeps essentials within reach with built-in USB and Type-C charging ports and a side storage pocket.It delivers long-lasting durability, stability, and peace of mind, making it a nursery recliner designed to grow with your family.

Visit CHITALIVING.COM, search for “VINCA” and enter promo code “TAMPA” at checkout to receive an additional $60 off. Offer ends on January 31.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: CHITALiving

