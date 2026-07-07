Vintage St. Pete and Pinellas Volume 4

Vintage St. Pete and Pinellas Voulme 4 is another exploration of the nooks and crannies of local history, with lavishly illustrated deep dives into the people, places and events that shaped how we lived, and helped form the city we know and love today. Volume 4 includes 23 all-new St. Pete stories: The Fountain of Youth, The Belleview Biltmore, The St. Petersburg Alligator Farm, The Evening Independent Sunshine Offer, The Enigma of Capt. Wilson Hubbard, The Soreno Hotel, The Shuffleboard Renaissance, Derby Lane, The Strange Case of Mary Reeser, The Coliseum, The Song of Joyland, The Fishathon, The Thunderbird Hotel, The Science Center, The Walk of States, The Treasure Island Bridge Ladies, The Main Library, Concerts at the Bayfront Center, Concerts Under the Dome, Gayle Sierens, the Mad Beach Band, The Suncoast Playboy Club, When ‘Seaquest’ Came to Town. So much rich, entertaining local history you won’t read about anywhere else

Bill DeYoung is the author of "Skyway: The True Story of Tampa Bay's Signature Bridge and the Man Who Brought it Down," "Record Man: The Story of Phil Gernhard, Florida's No. 1 Hit Producer," "I Need to Know: The Lost Music Interviews," and four "Vintage St. Pete" books

