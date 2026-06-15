Visit St. Pete-Clearwater | The Fold Hotel

The Fold Hotel isn't your typical beachside accommodation. This boutique property seamlessly blends modern luxury with the laid-back charm that defines Florida's Gulf Coast. Located in the heart of beautiful Indian Shores, the hotel positions itself as a place where guests don't just visit, but where they connect with something deeper.



Understanding that relaxation comes in many forms, The Fold Hotel offers multiple ways to experience their coastal paradise:



Resort Pass: Perfect for day trips from Tampa or the greater St. Pete area, offering access to the pool, parking, and beach facilities

Staycation Packages: Transform a day visit into an overnight retreat with comfortable, thoughtfully designed rooms

Extended Stays: Ideal for romantic getaways, family beach trips, girls' weekends, or solo retreats



Whether you're seeking a romantic retreat, planning a family vacation, or simply need a break from everyday life, The Fold Hotel creates the kind of experience that guests never want to leave behind. With its commitment to sustainability, exceptional amenities, and prime Gulf Coast location, it represents a new standard for conscious luxury travel.



The Fold Hotel is located in Indian Shores, Florida, offering the perfect coastal escape where you can relax longer, breathe deeper, and stay coastal.



For More Information visit https://www.thefoldhotels.com/indian-shores-fl/

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Visit St. Pete Clearwater

