Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Visit St. Pete-Clearwater | The Fold Hotel

Check out an incredible local vacation getaway.
The Fold Hotel | Morning Blend
Posted

The Fold Hotel isn't your typical beachside accommodation. This boutique property seamlessly blends modern luxury with the laid-back charm that defines Florida's Gulf Coast. Located in the heart of beautiful Indian Shores, the hotel positions itself as a place where guests don't just visit, but where they connect with something deeper.
 
Understanding that relaxation comes in many forms, The Fold Hotel offers multiple ways to experience their coastal paradise:
 
Resort Pass: Perfect for day trips from Tampa or the greater St. Pete area, offering access to the pool, parking, and beach facilities
Staycation Packages: Transform a day visit into an overnight retreat with comfortable, thoughtfully designed rooms
Extended Stays: Ideal for romantic getaways, family beach trips, girls' weekends, or solo retreats
 
Whether you're seeking a romantic retreat, planning a family vacation, or simply need a break from everyday life, The Fold Hotel creates the kind of experience that guests never want to leave behind. With its commitment to sustainability, exceptional amenities, and prime Gulf Coast location, it represents a new standard for conscious luxury travel.
 
The Fold Hotel is located in Indian Shores, Florida, offering the perfect coastal escape where you can relax longer, breathe deeper, and stay coastal.
 
For More Information visit  https://www.thefoldhotels.com/indian-shores-fl/

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Visit St. Pete Clearwater

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com