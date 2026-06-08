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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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Voices for Children of Tampa Bay

Help give back to local children in need.
Book Drives | Morning Blend
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Voices for Children of Tampa Bay’s primary mission is to support and empower children in Hillsborough County’s Dependency Court System as they navigate the foster care system. We provide essential items, meaningful experiences, and services through our programs to help meet needs that might otherwise go unmet. For more information on our programs visit vfctampabay.org

This month’s featured drive is our Summer Reading Book Drive, running June 8–19. We have two wish lists available: a Children’s Book List for ages 1–12 and a Teen Book List for ages 13–18. Viewers can donate new books through the links to both lists on our donation drives page at vfctampabay.org/donation-drives

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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