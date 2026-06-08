Voices for Children of Tampa Bay’s primary mission is to support and empower children in Hillsborough County’s Dependency Court System as they navigate the foster care system. We provide essential items, meaningful experiences, and services through our programs to help meet needs that might otherwise go unmet. For more information on our programs visit vfctampabay.org

This month’s featured drive is our Summer Reading Book Drive, running June 8–19. We have two wish lists available: a Children’s Book List for ages 1–12 and a Teen Book List for ages 13–18. Viewers can donate new books through the links to both lists on our donation drives page at vfctampabay.org/donation-drives