Wacoal Marks 25 Years of Fit for the Cure With Susan G. Komen Through Professional Bra Fittings

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Wacoal

Every two minutes in the U.S., a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer — a reminder that early detection matters.

This spring, Wacoal marks 25 years of Fit for the Cure® with Susan G. Komen, turning professional bra fittings into support for critical breast health services. With 400+ events nationwide, a simple fitting is helping fund care.

We're discussing more with Kareema Nunes and Heather Quay from Wacoal.

For more information, visit FitForTheCure.com.