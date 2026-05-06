Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

"Walking Mom Home"

We chat with Nichole Joy about her new book.
Walking Mom Home | Morning Blend
Posted

Mother’s Day can be beautiful — and complicated — at the same time. Not everyone has a Hallmark-style relationship with their mom, and that’s more common than we talk about.

Author Nichole Joy shares her story of healing. Her book,, "Walking Mom Home" talks about how healing a relationship doesn’t always mean fixing the past — sometimes it means showing up differently.

Nichole is hosting a free virtual Mother's Day event called Mother’s Day for the Rest of Us — a space for women whose experience of this day is tender, complicated, or lonely

Follow Nichole Joy on Instagram - from there you can register for the free virtual event "Mother's Day for the Rest of Us"

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com