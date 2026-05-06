Mother’s Day can be beautiful — and complicated — at the same time. Not everyone has a Hallmark-style relationship with their mom, and that’s more common than we talk about.

Author Nichole Joy shares her story of healing. Her book,, "Walking Mom Home" talks about how healing a relationship doesn’t always mean fixing the past — sometimes it means showing up differently.

Nichole is hosting a free virtual Mother's Day event called Mother’s Day for the Rest of Us — a space for women whose experience of this day is tender, complicated, or lonely

Follow Nichole Joy on Instagram - from there you can register for the free virtual event "Mother's Day for the Rest of Us"