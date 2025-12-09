Drowning remains the leading cause of injury-related death for children under five, and experts warn that incidents are on the rise across Tampa Bay. In response, Watermelon Swim and St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital Foundation have united to promote water safety and drowning prevention education throughout the community. Each December, Watermelon Swim amplifies this mission through Winter Water Safety Week, a public service initiative reminding families that drownings don’t take a season off. Florida is surrounded by year-round water, which means our vigilance around swim safety must be year-round, too. Through this new partnership, Watermelon Swim and St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital Foundation will share vital safety information, host community outreach events, and provide life-saving education for families. Together, they aim to change the mindset that swimming is a seasonal activity —because swim lessons are a year-round safety skill, just as essential as car seats and bike helmets.

For more information, visit watermelonswim.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Watermelon Swim