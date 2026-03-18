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Watson Clinic | Continuing to Grow to Serve the Community

On site at the newest surgery center coming soon!
Watson Clinic | Morning Blend
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Watson Clinic strives to be your home for quality medical care. Since 1941, we’ve worked to create a healthcare experience that’s completely centered around you - offering the area’s largest team of experts across a diverse range of specialties that serve all of your physical, emotional and behavioral care needs.

For more information, visit WatsonClinic.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Watson Clinic

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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