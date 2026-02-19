Watson Clinic Pediatricians Discuss Importance of Vaccines for Children's Health

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Watson Clinic

Board-certified pediatricians Dr. W. Jason Cornett and Dr. Kendra Velez Rodriguez from Watson Clinic join us to discuss the critical role vaccines play in protecting children's health and preventing serious diseases.

The pediatric specialists provide expert guidance on vaccine safety, effectiveness, and the recommended immunization schedule that helps keep children and communities healthy.

For more information, visit WatsonClinic.com.