Watson Clinic Pediatricians Discuss Importance of Vaccines for Children's Health

Watson Clinic pediatricians Dr. Cornett and Dr. Velez Rodriguez discuss why vaccines matter, safety profiles, and recommended schedules for children's health.
Board-certified pediatricians Dr. W. Jason Cornett and Dr. Kendra Velez Rodriguez from Watson Clinic join us to discuss the critical role vaccines play in protecting children's health and preventing serious diseases.

The pediatric specialists provide expert guidance on vaccine safety, effectiveness, and the recommended immunization schedule that helps keep children and communities healthy.

