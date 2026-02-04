Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Wellness at Work Tips from BayCare

We talk about simple ways to get active in the New Year.
BayCare | Morning Blend
Posted

It’s important to prioritize wellness into your day, even while working, whether you are in the office, working from home, or balancing a hybrid schedule. Dr. Keith Waldrep, the director, assistant chief medical officer of BayCare Ambulatory Services, has some practical tips that can make a big difference in our daily routines. For more health and wellness tips, go to BayCare.org.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BayCare

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com