We're Celebrating National Pizza Party Day with Marco's Pizza!

The Craft & Authenticity • Marco's culinary team didn't just guess at NY Style - they toured NYC pizzerias firsthand, worked with renowned pizza expert Scott Wiener of Scott's Pizza Tours, and went through more than 50 rounds of testing • The verdict from Scott himself after his first bite: "This is a New York slice" • Chef Kathleen Kennedy, Director of Culinary Innovation, led the development with a focus on every detail from dough structure to the brightness of the crushed tomatoes.

Marco's NY Style Pizza is a limited-time offering available now at a starting price of $13.99 for an X-Large - a great value for an authentic NY experience • It's an extra-large 16-inch pie cut into six oversized, foldable slices - built to pass the fold test • Instead of Marco's traditional sauce, this pizza uses crushed tomatoes packaged hours after picking, paired with large-diameter deli-style pepperoni, finished with Marco's signature garlic sauce crust and a sprinkle of parmesan.

Order at marcos.com or through the Marco's Pizza app, and use code “GETNY” to get the NY Style Pizza for a limited time

