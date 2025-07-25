Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
We're Taking You to the Roth Hotel on Sunset Beach

We're taking you to the Roth Hotel on Sunset Beach!
The Roth Hotel | Morning Blend
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Visit St. Pete-Clearwater

We're taking you to the gorgeous Roth Hotel on Sunset Beach, where tranquility meets heartfelt hospitality.

Its charming Old Florida ambiance and modern amenities ensure an unforgettable stay.

With a choice of four unique room styles, each promising unparalleled cleanliness and comfort.

Whether planning a family vacation, a memorable wedding party, or a small group event, The Roth Hotel is the ultimate venue. Book your staycation today by visiting TheRothHotel.com.

For more information, check out VisitSPC.com.

