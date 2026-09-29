What You Should Know About Dengue Fever

At USF College of Public Health Center for Global Health Interdisciplinary Research, they strive for excellence with regards to infectious disease research and innovation that improves the lives of those affected by infectious diseases here and abroad.

We chat with Dr. Kristi Miley, Research Associate, BSL3 Facility Interim Director, Adjunct Professor, about the spread of dengue fever in our community and how we should protect ourselves.

To learn more about USF College of Public Health and the Center for Global Health and Interdisciplinary Research, visit our website at https://health.usf.edu/publichealth/research/ghidr/ [health.usf.edu]

