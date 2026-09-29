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What You Should Know About Dengue Fever

We chat with an expert about how to protect your family from Dengue Fever.
Dengue Fever | Morning Blend
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At USF College of Public Health Center for Global Health Interdisciplinary Research, they strive for excellence with regards to infectious disease research and innovation that improves the lives of those affected by infectious diseases here and abroad.

We chat with Dr. Kristi Miley, Research Associate, BSL3 Facility Interim Director, Adjunct Professor, about the spread of dengue fever in our community and how we should protect ourselves.

To learn more about USF College of Public Health and the Center for Global Health and Interdisciplinary Research, visit our website at https://health.usf.edu/publichealth/research/ghidr/ [health.usf.edu]

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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