What’s New From Our Favorite Collectible Brand: Funko

Kidtrepeneur Dylan Emery shows us his ideas
What Kids Want for Christmas |Morning Blend
Posted

Dylan Emery, Kid-trepreneur appears nationwide on TV showing off product finds kids will love, from a kid! He is the ultimate kid reporter.

He visited to talk about the newest trends from Funko including Funko Bitty City https://funko.com/category/bitty-pop, and Funko Advent Calendars https://funko.com/category/calendars/

And other trends kids (and everyone, really) will love this holiday season. For more information visit www.funko.com to learn more about Dylan visit www.mrdylanemery.com and follow Dylan on social media @MrDylanEmery

