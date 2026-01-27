Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
29  WX Alerts
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

What's Trending in Travel in 2026

We help you plan a vacation while saving money.
Plan a Vacation | Morning Blend
Posted

Today is National Plan for Vacation Day, a day designated to encourage Americans to plan out their vacation days for the upcoming year. And joining us is travel expert, Jeanenne Tornatore, here with us to share what’s trending in travel for 2026 and what travelers should be booking NOW for the year ahead.

Follow Jeanenne on Instagram @theoutsideinsider [instagram.com]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Outside Insider

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com