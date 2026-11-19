When the power stops, everyday life changes fast. On Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend, BILD Power founder Noah Bild explains how to choose battery backup for your essentials—and how OffGrid Pro delivers quiet power without gasoline or combustion fumes. From keeping food cold to staying connected, discover what your backup plan could make possible. Explore OffGrid Pro at bildpower.io - $500 for Tampa Bay 28 viewers only!

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BILD Power