Academie Da Vinci Charter School for the Arts and Technology is preparing students for the future through strong academics, the arts, and technology. Established in 1997 as the first charter school in the greater Tampa Bay area, this tuition-free, A-rated K–8 school in Dunedin will celebrate its 30th anniversary during the 2027–2028 school year. Students develop creativity, confidence, and teamwork through music, dance, visual arts, technology, and performances—including an annual spring musical. Award-winning educators and opportunities for community service help students grow as learners and caring community members. Watch ADV’s kindergarten through third-grade students share their talents on The Morning Blend, then explore what the school offers your family. Applications for 2027–2028 are now open. Visit academiedavinci.org or call 727-298-2778.
Where Arts and Technology Prepare Students for the Future
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
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For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com