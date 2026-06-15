Whiskey Cake Kitchen + Bar

Whiskey Cake serves up bold twists on classic American comfort food. They're known for fresh, farm-to-kitchen dishes crafted from scratch and a commitment to locally sourced ingredients.

They have a seasonal kitchen. Summer means peaches, corn, tomatoes, and fresh herbs, and they build the menu around what's at its peak right now. The Wood Grilled Salmon is a great example of how they think about seasonality -- peaches are front and center in a savory dish alongside roasted corn and yellow tomato broth. It tastes like summer!

Whiskey Cake is located at International Plaza and Bay Street at 2223 N Westshore Blvd B207 in Tampa. For more information go to whiskeycake.com