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Whiskey Cake Kitchen + Bar

We make French toast that will leave you speechless.
Whiskey Cake | Morning Blend
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Whiskey Cake serves up bold twists on classic American comfort food. They're known for fresh, farm-to-kitchen dishes crafted from scratch and a commitment to locally sourced ingredients.

They have a seasonal kitchen. Summer means peaches, corn, tomatoes, and fresh herbs, and they build the menu around what's at its peak right now. The Wood Grilled Salmon is a great example of how they think about seasonality -- peaches are front and center in a savory dish alongside roasted corn and yellow tomato broth. It tastes like summer!

Whiskey Cake is located at International Plaza and Bay Street at 2223 N Westshore Blvd B207 in Tampa. For more information go to whiskeycake.com

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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