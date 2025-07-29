Why Americans Can't Get Enough of the Royals: Royal Watcher Fred Weintraub Weighs In

There’s something about crowns, castles, and royal drama that continues to captivate Americans. Maybe it's our shared history with England, or maybe we just love a good fairy tale—complete with princes, princesses, pomp, and plenty of drama. Whatever the reason, America's royal obsession shows no signs of slowing down.

National royal watcher and Emmy Award-winning journalist Fred Weintraub is back from London and joins us once again. Splitting his time between London, Tampa, and Chicago, Weintraub is a regular contributor on radio and social media, and he’s covered all the major royal headlines.

Right now, the spotlight is on King Charles, who’s managing both personal health challenges and ongoing royal family tensions. Rumors are swirling about secret talks between Prince Harry and the King’s team. Are we nearing a reconciliation—or are we past the point of no return?

Then there’s the future of the monarchy. Many believe that Prince William and Princess Kate are now the undeniable stars of the royal show. Their grace and popularity make them seemingly untouchable. But can William ever truly mend the rift with Harry?

And what about the next generation? Prince George just celebrated his 12th birthday. Reports suggest he’s already preparing for royal duties—and may even be learning to fly!

Finally, if you're heading to London this summer, Fred shares what you can't miss.

For the latest royal scoop, follow Fred Weintraub on Instagram.