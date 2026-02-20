Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Windmoor Healthcare Experts Explain Modern ECT: Safe, Effective Mental Health Treatment

We talk about a new treatment to help battle depression.
Windmoor Healthcare | Tampa Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Windmoor Healthcare

We're talking about electroconvulsive therapy, or ECT, with the expert team from Windmoor Healthcare.

Joining us are RN ECT Leader Rhonda Purpora along with Nurse Educator Julie Ober, as we explain what ECT is, who it helps, and why it's a safe and effective treatment option.

For more information, visit Windmoor.com or call 727-541-2646 ext. 2001.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com