Windmoor Healthcare Experts Explain Modern ECT: Safe, Effective Mental Health Treatment

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Windmoor Healthcare

We're talking about electroconvulsive therapy, or ECT, with the expert team from Windmoor Healthcare.

Joining us are RN ECT Leader Rhonda Purpora along with Nurse Educator Julie Ober, as we explain what ECT is, who it helps, and why it's a safe and effective treatment option.

For more information, visit Windmoor.com or call 727-541-2646 ext. 2001.