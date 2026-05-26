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Wine on Wheels Brings Summer Refreshment!

Wine on Wheels | Morning Blend
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Summer Soiree or Garden Party ideas with insta worthy cocktails and mocktails.

We have an upcoming Mixology class on May 30th that will feature tea based cocktails and mocktails in fun vintage tea cups. The class will guide you step by step in creating summer sips. The class will also include a Flower arrangement workshop with a take home tea cup floral arrangement.

Www.wine-onwheels.com [wine-onwheels.com] 727-657-8218 Wineonwheels411@gmail.com Upcoming Event May 30th: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mixology-tea-party-and-flower-workshop-tickets-1988834399226 [eventbrite.com]

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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