Wine on Wheels Brings Summer Refreshment!

Summer Soiree or Garden Party ideas with insta worthy cocktails and mocktails.
We have an upcoming Mixology class on May 30th that will feature tea based cocktails and mocktails in fun vintage tea cups. The class will guide you step by step in creating summer sips. The class will also include a Flower arrangement workshop with a take home tea cup floral arrangement.
Www.wine-onwheels.com [wine-onwheels.com] 727-657-8218 Wineonwheels411@gmail.com Upcoming Event May 30th: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mixology-tea-party-and-flower-workshop-tickets-1988834399226 [eventbrite.com]