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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Winter Home Maintenance Checklist: Easy DIY Upgrades for Your Home

Upgrade your home we these great products.
Be the Best Home | Morning Blend
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Get your home holiday-ready with home improvement and lifestyle expert Kathryn Emery's winter home maintenance checklist of easy, affordable DIY upgrades. She covers keyless smart locks, how to flush your water heater before the cold sets in, weatherproofing outdoor holiday light cords, and a filtered shower head for a healthier bathroom. For more visit www.bethebesthome.com and follow Kathryn at @KathrynEmeryTV.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Be The Best Home

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