Winter Home Maintenance Checklist: Easy DIY Upgrades for Your Home

Get your home holiday-ready with home improvement and lifestyle expert Kathryn Emery's winter home maintenance checklist of easy, affordable DIY upgrades. She covers keyless smart locks, how to flush your water heater before the cold sets in, weatherproofing outdoor holiday light cords, and a filtered shower head for a healthier bathroom. For more visit www.bethebesthome.com and follow Kathryn at @KathrynEmeryTV.

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