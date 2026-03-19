New Exhibit: Wish You Were Here - The Art of Selling Sunshine! The main gallery exhibit details the history of tourism in St. Petersburg and the surrounding communities. How a fishing and citrus village turned into one of the most desirable tourist destinations in Florida.

Wish You Were Here: The first half of the exhibit shares the birth of tourism in this area when people were coming down to not only escape the cold, but also improve their health when they were suffering from respiratory and other ailments. This eventually gave way to outdoor sports and made-up world championships. There is also a wall of the state's first advertising tools - citrus crate labels and postcards

Wish You Were Here: The second half of the exhibit deals with post World War II tourism: The birth of Mr. Sun, the iconic symbol of St. Petersburg, roadside Motels and the area's world-famous Roadside Attractions: Weeki Wachee, Sunken Gardens, every alligator farm possibly known to man, London Wax Museum, Webb's City, and much more. The exhibit also contains a two-headed alligator and cases filled with artifacts from throughout our history.

Say you heard about Wish You Were Here on Tampa Bay's Morning Blend and get 50% off admission!

historystpete.org