Wishbone Ash Brings 50-Plus Years of Rock History to Largo on March 11

Formed in London in the late 1960s, Wishbone Ash became one of the most influential bands in rock history, pioneering a twin-lead guitar sound that went on to shape acts like Thin Lizzy, Judas Priest, and Iron Maiden. The band's own sound, however, is widely regarded as more eclectic stylistically than those it inspired.

Over more than 50 years, the band has released 25 studio albums, working with some of the most highly regarded producers in the industry, including Bill Szymczyk, Tom Dowd, and Martin Birch.

Andy Powell, the founding member and sole remaining original member of Wishbone Ash, continues to tour extensively around the world each year, keeping the band's legacy alive for longtime fans and new audiences alike.

Wishbone Ash is currently on a short 6-date Florida tour following a performance on the progressive rock Cruise to the Edge.

The band will perform at Central Park Performing Arts Center in Largo on Wednesday, March 11. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit LargoArts.com.