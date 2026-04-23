WMNF's Tropical Heatwave is Back!

The 2026 Tropical Heatwave is coming back to the Cuban Club on Saturday, April 25th for an exciting night of music on two stages!
Doors open at 5pm - For tickets visit tropicalheatwave.org
PATIO:
6:15-7:15 Sonora Tukukuy
7:45-8:45 Eilen Jewell Band
9:15-10:15 Cracker
10:45-11:45 Keller Williams
CANTINA:
6:00-6:45 Hex Appeal
7:15-8:15 McKinley James
8:45- 9:30 Betty Fox Band
10:00- 10:45 Have Gun Will Travel
11:00-11:45 Greg Roy
THEATRE:
Spoken Word Poetry and Interviews 6:30-7:30
BALLROOM:
Silent Disco 8-11:30