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WMNF's Tropical Heatwave is Back!

Check out an annual music celebration.
Tropical Heatwave | Morning Blend
Posted

The 2026 Tropical Heatwave is coming back to the Cuban Club on Saturday, April 25th for an exciting night of music on two stages!

Doors open at 5pm - For tickets visit tropicalheatwave.org

PATIO:

6:15-7:15 Sonora Tukukuy

7:45-8:45 Eilen Jewell Band

9:15-10:15 Cracker

10:45-11:45 Keller Williams

CANTINA:

6:00-6:45 Hex Appeal

7:15-8:15 McKinley James

8:45- 9:30 Betty Fox Band

10:00- 10:45 Have Gun Will Travel

11:00-11:45 Greg Roy

THEATRE:

Spoken Word Poetry and Interviews 6:30-7:30

BALLROOM:

Silent Disco 8-11:30

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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