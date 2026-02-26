Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

WOB Bar & Kitchen’s Bold New Menu Debuts in March!

We sample some delicious food from WOB.
WOB | Tampa Bay Moring Blend
Posted

WOB Bar & Kitchen is launching an exciting lineup of new menu items nationwide in early March. From craveable Smash Burgers stacked high on buttery brioche buns to a flame-grilled Chimichurri Steak Frites and indulgent brunch additions like Chicken & Waffles with maple bourbon syrup and a loaded Brisket Breakfast Burrito, the new menu is packed with bold flavors and elevated comfort food.

WOB Tampa International- 5311 AVION PARK DR, TAMPA, FL 33607
WOB Fowler- 2815 E FOWLER AVE, TAMPA, FL 33612
WOB Odessa- 13430 PINE GAP SPUR, ODESSA, FL 33556
WOB Brandon- 2878 PROVIDENCE LAKE BLVD, BRANDON, FL 33511

worldofbeer.om

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com