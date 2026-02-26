WOB Bar & Kitchen’s Bold New Menu Debuts in March!

WOB Bar & Kitchen is launching an exciting lineup of new menu items nationwide in early March. From craveable Smash Burgers stacked high on buttery brioche buns to a flame-grilled Chimichurri Steak Frites and indulgent brunch additions like Chicken & Waffles with maple bourbon syrup and a loaded Brisket Breakfast Burrito, the new menu is packed with bold flavors and elevated comfort food.
WOB Tampa International- 5311 AVION PARK DR, TAMPA, FL 33607
WOB Fowler- 2815 E FOWLER AVE, TAMPA, FL 33612
WOB Odessa- 13430 PINE GAP SPUR, ODESSA, FL 33556
WOB Brandon- 2878 PROVIDENCE LAKE BLVD, BRANDON, FL 33511