Philip Toppino is the founder of WOFT: Where Our Families Train, a world-class center for Real-Life Scenario, Safety, and Instruction located just west of Orlando, Florida.

Philip established WOFT in 2015, drawing on years of private firearms training and a concealed carry permit he has held since 1998. His journey began with a simple realization: the more he learned, the more he understood how much remained to be mastered. That pursuit of knowledge became the foundation of WOFT's mission — to teach safety concepts at the highest level while equipping families with the skills to protect themselves.

With over 24 years of firearms experience, Philip holds an exceptional range of certifications spanning force science, de-escalation, security, and competitive shooting. He is the 1st Civilian Master SHOCKNIFE Instructor in the United States and holds both the Handgun Combat Master designation and SIG SAUER Academy instructor credentials.

For more information visit WOFT.com

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