Word Play 2026 Benefits Voices of Hope for Aphasia

Voices of Hope for Aphasia is a community-based nonprofit that provides services to people with aphasia and their families. We have been in operation since 2012 and have provided services to over 1,200 people; including providing support and education to family and friends

Word Play, our annual gala based on a crossword puzzle competition, is coming up on July 1st. This year, we are partnering with University of South Florida Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders to bring the event to downtown St Pete. We are kicking off the July 1st weekend with a celebration of independence for people with aphasia, and competing to be Crossword Puzzle champions! Our crossword is custom-made for us by New York Times crossword puzzle constructor, Kevin Christian. Tickets are available at wordplaytampabay.com

Aphasia is a language disorder, most commonly due to stroke, but also due to other brain injury or disease. It affects over 23,000 people in the Tampa Bay area. June is Aphasia Awareness Month! For more information, visit vohaphasia.org

Word Play 2026 Wednesday, July 1st at 6:30pm USF St Petersburg Student Center VIP Tickets $125, Regular admission $95