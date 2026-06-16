World Cup Fever Spotlights one of Soccer's Most Common Injuries, ACL Tears

As soccer takes center stage and excitement around the World Cup builds, sports medicine experts are raising awareness about ACL tears, one of the most common injuries affecting soccer players at every level of the game.

The explosive cutting, pivoting, planting, and rapid deceleration that define soccer also place enormous stress on the knee, contributing to nearly 150,000 soccer-related ACL injuries every year in the U.S. alone — part of the roughly 400,000 ACL injuries diagnosed annually nationwide.

For decades, athletes facing an ACL tear were typically told reconstruction surgery was the only option, requiring the damaged ligament to be replaced with a graft. But a newer FDA-approved technology, the BEAR Implant, is changing that conversation by helping the body heal the torn ACL naturally instead of replacing it, a major shift in how doctors, athletes, and families are thinking about injury recovery and long-term knee health.

For more information, visit bearimplant.com/soccer

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Miach Orthopaedics

