The ukulele is joyful, inclusive, and rooted in tradition and February 1st is a day to celebrate because it is World Ukulele Day.!

Ukulele Nation USA is proud to present a statewide celebration of music, culture, and connection—bringing some of the nation’s premier ukulele festivals to Florida in 2026. In partnership with Achieva Credit Union and Florida Festivals, this series of high-energy, family-friendly events invites people of all ages and skill levels to come together through the joy of live music.

For a complete list of upcoming festivals go to https://www.ukulelenationusa.com/ [ukulelenationusa.com] or tampabayukulele.com

