WWE Superstar Liv Morgan Brings Intensity & Unpredictability to Tampa on May 9

We talk to a wrestler from WWE.
WWE | Tampa Morning Blend
Posted
and last updated

Sending her opponents to obLIVion every chance she gets, one of WWE's most dangerous and unpredictable superstars is ready to take over Tampa. Backlash is coming, the fallout from WrestleMania is real, and the energy will be unmatched.

WWE Backlash will take place Saturday, May 9 at Benchmark International Arena, marking the first Premium Live Event following WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

Liv Morgan discusses what Backlash means as the first premium live event after WrestleMania and why Tampa is the perfect place for the fallout to unfold.

The Tampa Bay area has an extensive history hosting WWE events, including most recently the Royal Rumble in 2024 at Tropicana Field. The region has also hosted WrestleMania 37 in 2021, Hell in a Cell in 2021, Backlash in 2021, Battleground in 2014, Extreme Rules in 2011, Survivor Series in 2000, and the Royal Rumble in 1995.

Tickets for WWE Backlash are on sale now.

