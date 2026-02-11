Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Ybor City Lights Up for the 2026 Illuminated Knight Parade

The Krewe of Sant’ Yago Illuminated Knight Parade is happening on Saturday, February 14 in Ybor City!
Illuminated Knight Parade | Morning Blend
Posted

Ybor City’s 7th Avenue will be aglow this Saturday, February 14 as the Illuminated Knight Parade returns, bringing light-up floats, costumed knights, marching bands, and plenty of Tampa pride to the historic district.

Starting at 7pm, more than 100 organizations — including dignitaries, elected officials, and Tampa Bay’s krewes — will join thousands of spectators for Ybor City’s only nighttime parade. This year’s Grand Marshal is Carlito Fuente, chairman and visionary of Arturo Fuente Cigars.

The Knight Parade is free to attend, but with crowds up to 100,000 expected, reserved seating is available for purchase at KreweSantYago.org/knight-parade.

Hosted since 1974 by the Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago, the event raises funds for higher education through the organization’s Education Foundation, which has awarded more than $5 million in scholarships to Tampa Bay students since 1994.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com