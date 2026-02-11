Ybor City Lights Up for the 2026 Illuminated Knight Parade

Ybor City’s 7th Avenue will be aglow this Saturday, February 14 as the Illuminated Knight Parade returns, bringing light-up floats, costumed knights, marching bands, and plenty of Tampa pride to the historic district.

Starting at 7pm, more than 100 organizations — including dignitaries, elected officials, and Tampa Bay’s krewes — will join thousands of spectators for Ybor City’s only nighttime parade. This year’s Grand Marshal is Carlito Fuente, chairman and visionary of Arturo Fuente Cigars.

The Knight Parade is free to attend, but with crowds up to 100,000 expected, reserved seating is available for purchase at KreweSantYago.org/knight-parade.

Hosted since 1974 by the Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago, the event raises funds for higher education through the organization’s Education Foundation, which has awarded more than $5 million in scholarships to Tampa Bay students since 1994.