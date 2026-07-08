The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts (FMoPA) is holding a Ybor Gangster Speak Easy fundraiser on Saturday, July 18, an immersive evening of history, humor, and intrigue centered around one of Tampa’s most notorious historical figures, Charlie Wall. Award-winning author Paul Wilborn and actress Eugenie Bondurant will perform readings from his new novel, The Everlasting Life of Charlie Wall. More info at FMoPA.org and (813) 221-2222
The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts (FMoPA) is holding a Ybor Gangster Speak Easy fundraiser on Saturday, July 18, an immersive evening of history, humor, and intrigue centered around one of Tampa’s most notorious historical figures, Charlie Wall. Award-winning author Paul Wilborn and actress Eugenie Bondurant will perform readings from his new novel, The Everlasting Life of Charlie Wall. More info at FMoPA.org and (813) 221-2222
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