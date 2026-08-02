Florida homeowners may be surprised to learn that having homeowners insurance doesn’t always mean every loss is fully covered. Joe Soifer, owner and licensed public adjuster with Your Claim Hero Public Adjusters, joins The Morning Blend to discuss common policy caps and limitations, some of the most frequent property damage claims homeowners may not expect, and what options may be available when an insurance claim is denied or underpaid.

Joe also explains why homeowners shouldn’t necessarily give up after an initial claim decision and how a licensed public adjuster can help review, document, and supplement a claim when appropriate. For more information or a complimentary claim review, visit YourClaimHero.com, call 833-724-HERO (4376), or contact Joe directly at 727-641-1553

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Your Claim Hero Public Adjusters

