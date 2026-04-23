With winter in the rear-view mirror and summer ahead, now is the perfect time for a springtime energy tune up — a proactive check-up designed to help you stay ahead of the heat and keep electric bills in check.

Tampa Electric’s Spring Energy Tune Up includes energy-saving programs, in-home energy audits and practical solutions tailored for Florida living. A little preparation now can mean lower bills and greater comfort all year long.

Your TECO Spring Tune-Up Toolkit

Tampa Electric’s free Energy Audit is an effective way to begin your tune up. Certified energy experts will take a close look at your home to identify where it may be losing energy – and driving up your electric bill. During the visit, the auditor will assess your heating and cooling systems, attic insulation, weather stripping and more. Or simply log in to your TECO account to complete a convenient and free online version.

The Budget Billing program is a free and easy way to take the highs and lows out of your electric bill, helping you to manage your energy costs. Your monthly payment is based on your average electric bills from the previous 12 months, so your payments are steadier and more predictable year ‘round – even with seasonal weather changes.

To learn more about how Tampa Electric is helping customers lower energy bills when the mercury rises – and to sign up for a FREE home energy audit – visit Tampa Electric.com/Spring.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: TECO

