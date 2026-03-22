ZooTampa at Lowry Park’s Florida Waters, this unforgettable up-close journey into Florida’s vibrant aquatic wildlife marks a bold new chapter in innovative design, education, and exceptional animal care. The immersive area invites guests of all ages to explore and learn about the Zoo’s nationally recognized conservation efforts and to connect with incredible species.

Designed to inspire curiosity and compassion, the space features hands-on, family-friendly elements like a mangrove walk-through tunnel, a jellies aquatic exhibit, and naturalistic aquariums that mimic saltwater and brackish water.

Guests will also witness live veterinary procedures, explore, and see firsthand how ZooTampa is giving sick, injured, and orphaned manatees a second chance at life.

ZooTampa.org