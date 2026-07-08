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America First Refining CEO on oil prices amid Iran-U.S. ceasefire collapse

Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone spoke with the CEO of America First Refining about the rise of oil prices now and what he expects to see happen now at the gas pump.
America First Refining CEO on oil prices amid Iran, U.S. ceasefire collapse
America First Refining CEO on oil prices amid Iran, U.S. ceasefire collapse
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  • On Wednesday, President Trump said the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran is "over.”
  • As part of the original deal, President Trump allowed Iran to sell its oil on the international market. That has now been stopped, which Iran said violates the deal.
  • There are also claims Iran attacked commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.
  • This news caused oil prices to climb over five percent, reaching almost $80 a barrel.
  • Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone spoke with the CEO of America First Refining about the current rise in oil prices and what he expects to see at the gas pump.
America First Refining CEO on oil prices amid Iran, U.S. ceasefire collapse

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