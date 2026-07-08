- On Wednesday, President Trump said the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran is "over.”
- As part of the original deal, President Trump allowed Iran to sell its oil on the international market. That has now been stopped, which Iran said violates the deal.
- There are also claims Iran attacked commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.
- This news caused oil prices to climb over five percent, reaching almost $80 a barrel.
- Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone spoke with the CEO of America First Refining about the current rise in oil prices and what he expects to see at the gas pump.
America First Refining CEO on oil prices amid Iran, U.S. ceasefire collapse
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Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Paul LaGrone grew up in Plant City, so he’s seen firsthand how that part of Hillsborough County has changed over the years. As Tampa Bay 28’s leading political anchor he knows state and local politics impact decisions we make at home. Paul wants to hear how state policies impact you. Just use the form below to send him a message.
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Urgent plea for rare blood donors to help save Florida teen's life
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Urgent plea for rare blood donors to help save Florida teen's life