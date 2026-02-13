'Currency of Crime': Expert explains how crypto became criminals' go-to and Florida’s ground zero

- It’s been 13 days since Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today Show host Savannah Guthrie, went missing, and the case has gripped the nation.
- There was a ransom note demanding millions of dollars in Bitcoin and threatening Nancy Guthrie’s life if payment was not made by 5 p.m. local time on February 16. Authorities have not verified the note’s authenticity or confirmed it was sent by her captors.
- Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone spoke with a professional crypto tracker from Tel Aviv, Isreal who is working with Law enforcement in America to track crypto in crimes.
Watch report from Tampa Bay 28
Expert explains how crypto became criminals' go-to and Florida’s ground zero
- The CEO of Lionsgate Network Bezalel Raviv and LaGrone discuss how crypto has become the go-to for criminals—from the Bitcoin ransom in the Nancy Guthrie case to organized crime rings, and Florida is a hotbed.
Share Your Story with Paul
Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Paul LaGrone grew up in Plant City, so he’s seen firsthand how that part of Hillsborough County has changed over the years. As Tampa Bay 28’s leading political anchor he knows state and local politics impact decisions we make at home. Paul wants to hear how state policies impact you. Just use the form below to send him a message.
Contact Paul LaGrone
.
5 dead in Sarasota shooting ID'd, linked to Ft. Lauderdale double homicide
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said five people are dead after a shooting in a Sarasota neighborhood, including a suspect authorities say may be connected to a double homicide in Fort Lauderdale.
5 dead in Sarasota shooting ID'd, linked to Ft. Lauderdale double homicide: SCSO