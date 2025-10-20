'Fire them cannons': Gene Deckerhoff reflects on being iconic voice of the Bucs

Gene Deckerhoff has been the radio voice of the Tampa Bay Bucs since 1989.

He is known for the iconic phrase “Fire them Cannons” whenever the Bucs score.

Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone spoke with Gene Deckerhoff about his iconic career, the memories he has from calling Bucs games, how he came up with the iconic phrase, how he developed his voice, his assessment of the season so far and more.

You can see the full story above.

