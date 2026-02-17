Former State Senator Arthenia Joyner remembers The Rev. Jesse Jackson

- Pioneering civil rights leader, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, died Tuesday at the age of 84.
- Jackson is remembered by many as a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s protégé.
- He also ran for the Democratic presidential nomination twice, in 1984 and 1988.
- Former Florida State Senator Arthenia Joyner worked with Jackson and chaired both of his presidential campaigns in Hillsborough County.
- Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone sat down with Senator Joyner to discuss the life, legacy, and impact of Rev. Jesse Jackson on her and the community.
