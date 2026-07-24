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Gas expert discusses rise of prices at the pump as conflict in Iran escalates

Right now, the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.11, while in Florida the average is around $3.98 a gallon.
Gas expert discusses rise of prices at the pump as conflict in Iran escalates
Gas expert discuses rise of prices at the pump as conflict in Iran escalates
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  • Right now, the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.11, while in Florida the average is around $3.98 a gallon.
  • The price you are paying at the pump continues to rise as the conflict with Iran continues to escalate.
  • Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone spoke with Gas Buddy’s Patrick De Haan about if there is a ceiling for how high prices could go and advice for drivers right now as they hit the road.

Florida memory care facility files for bankruptcy after $1.5M court judgment

A Pasco County memory care facility filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy weeks after a judge ordered it to pay a $1.5 million award to a resident's family in a wrongful death lawsuit.

Florida memory care facility files for bankruptcy after $1.5M court judgment

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