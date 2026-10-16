Oil expert discusses the impacts of Trump’s diesel deal with Russia

TAMPA, Fla. —
- U.S. inflation hit a four-month high in September, driven largely by rising gas prices.
- According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, gas prices jumped more than 9% in September, accounting for more than half of last month's overall price increase.
- Recently, President Trump announced a diesel deal with Russia to bring down fuel prices, but will Americans see relief at the pump?
- Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone spoke with Grant Swartzwelder, an oil and gas expert, about the deal, and he explained why there seems to be no long-term solution and why prices could rise even further.
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Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children left without food or power whose mother faces neglect charges
Jasmine Young, a mother of 5, opened her home to three neglected girls as their mother faces child neglect charges for leaving them without food, power or water.
Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children whose mother faces neglect charges