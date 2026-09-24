Real estate agent speaks about Amendment 3 support

TAMPA, Fla. —
- For months, people across Florida have debated Amendment 3.
- The proposal would increase the homestead exemption for all non-school taxes to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028.
- Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone has highlighted all sides of this debate for months and is now speaking with real estate agent Vincent Arcuri to get his perspective as someone who works with homeowners every day.
Share Your Story with Paul
Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Paul LaGrone grew up in Plant City, so he’s seen firsthand how that part of Hillsborough County has changed over the years. As Tampa Bay 28’s leading political anchor he knows state and local politics impact decisions we make at home. Paul wants to hear how state policies impact you. Just use the form below to send him a message.
Contact Paul LaGrone
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