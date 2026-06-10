- Tension between Iran and U.S. on the rise again as the sides exchange strikes.
- The strikes are raising questions about if and when a peace deal could be negotiated between the two sides.
- Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone spoke with retired U.S. Navy Commander and Former FBI special agent Richard Kolko about the actual objective right now with the negotiations and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s visit to MacDill on Wednesday.
Rising tensions between Iran and the U.S raising questions about future of ceasefire
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