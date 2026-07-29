Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
NewsAnchors Report

Actions

Rock Riley talks about the uncertainty surrounding the future of Vea and Mayfield as training camp starts

Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone spoke with sports radio host Rock Riley about the future of both players, if Bucs fans should be worried, and more.
Rock Riley talks about uncertainty surrounding the future of Vea and Mayfield
Rock Riley talks about the uncertainty surrounding the future of Vea and Mayfield as training camp starts
Posted
  • Wednesday marked the first day of training camp for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
  • Right now, there is some uncertainty surrounding the future of two big players on the team, Vita Vea and Baker Mayfield.
  • Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone spoke with sports radio host Rock Riley about the future of both players, if Bucs fans should be worried, and more.
  • You can watch Paul’s full interview with Rock Riley Sunday morning on Full Circle Florida on Tampa Bay 28 at 8:30 a.m.

Share Your Story with Paul

Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Paul LaGrone grew up in Plant City, so he’s seen firsthand how that part of Hillsborough County has changed over the years. As Tampa Bay 28’s leading political anchor he knows state and local politics impact decisions we make at home. Paul wants to hear how state policies impact you. Just use the form below to send him a message.
Contact Paul LaGrone

.

Pinellas educators speak out about potential health insurance hikes

Pinellas County School Board approved enlisting help from a third party to review policies and look for savings.

'I don't know what to do': Educators speak out about potential health insurance hike impacts

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.