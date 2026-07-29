Rock Riley talks about the uncertainty surrounding the future of Vea and Mayfield as training camp starts

- Wednesday marked the first day of training camp for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
- Right now, there is some uncertainty surrounding the future of two big players on the team, Vita Vea and Baker Mayfield.
- Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone spoke with sports radio host Rock Riley about the future of both players, if Bucs fans should be worried, and more.
- You can watch Paul’s full interview with Rock Riley Sunday morning on Full Circle Florida on Tampa Bay 28 at 8:30 a.m.
Share Your Story with Paul
Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Paul LaGrone grew up in Plant City, so he’s seen firsthand how that part of Hillsborough County has changed over the years. As Tampa Bay 28’s leading political anchor he knows state and local politics impact decisions we make at home. Paul wants to hear how state policies impact you. Just use the form below to send him a message.
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Pinellas educators speak out about potential health insurance hikes
Pinellas County School Board approved enlisting help from a third party to review policies and look for savings.
'I don't know what to do': Educators speak out about potential health insurance hike impacts